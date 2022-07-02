Brooklyn Beckham shares cosy photo of wife Nicola on lavish honeymoon The couple wed in April

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are enjoying every minute of their lavish St. Tropez honeymoon – and they have the photos to prove it.

The eldest Beckham child took to his Instagram Stories on Friday night to post a sweet photo of his new bride curled up under a blanket on the deck of a boat. The couple appeared to be enjoying a nighttime sail and were surrounded by hotel-style bedding, glasses of wine, and an assortment of cheeses.

Nicola gazed coyly at the camera as she lay on the deck, with Brooklyn captioning the intimate photo: "The best time with my gorgeous wife."

Nicola was also feeling the love as earlier in the day she shared a photo of Brooklyn with the caption: "Heaven with you @brooklynpeltzbeckham I love you more every day."

Back in April, the couple hosted the wedding of the year in Palm Beach, Florida, and Nicola recently shared some unknown details about Brooklyn's proposal.

Nicola looked so cosy

The actress shared a photo of a white gazebo that overlooked the sea at her parent's home, where the ceremony took place. Inside the wooden structure was a bench, and plenty of rocks acted as a barrier on the cliffside.

In a simple caption, Nicola wrote: "Where @brooklynpeltzbeckham asked me to marry him."

The extravagant nuptials were attended by the likes of Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C as well as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, and Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn and Nicola are honeymooning in St. Tropez

Nicola looked beautiful in an elegant white bridal gown from Valentino, paired with lace gloves and a long veil.

Speaking of catching sight of his fiancee as she walked towards the altar, Brooklyn told Vogue: "The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress. It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn't catch my breath."

