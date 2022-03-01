Lindsay Lohan shares amazing personal news - and fans are thrilled for her We can’t wait to find out more!

Lindsay Lohan has announced some very exciting news on Instagram - and we think the Parent Trap star is going to have one incredible year!

Following the very exciting news that Lindsay has become engaged to Bader Shammas in late 2022, the star has also confirmed some huge career plans, as she will be starring in two upcoming Netflix projects. We're so pleased for her!

Netflix has confirmed that the actress has landed a major deal with the streaming service, and will be making two new films. In a tweet, they wrote: "The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!"

The star posted about the news on her personal Instagram account, and captioned it: "Exciting things to come!" Needless to fan, fans were thrilled by the news, with one writing: "LETS GO LINDS!!!!!!!" Another person added: "SHE’S MAKING A COMEBACK Y’ALL." A third person posted: "@lindsaylohan Congrats!!!!!! So happyyyyyy! This years is yours, babe!"

Lindsay announced her engagement back in November

The actress, who is also well-known for starring in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday has a lot to look forward to after she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November, following two years of dating.

Back in November, she shared a series of photos of them together, and captioned the post: "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas love." Aw!

Lindsay's father Michael Lohan issued a statement on the news, telling Hollywood Life: "Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I'll say is that I'm so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she's doing in life."

