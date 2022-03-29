Lindsay Lohan shares snapshots of beautiful engagement party and extravagant cake The Mean Girls star revealed her engagement last year

Lindsay Lohan delighted fans with a peek into her personal life on Monday as she shared a picture from her recent engagement celebration.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan shares amazing personal news - and fans are thrilled for her

The actress posted a picture of the party she had with fiancé Bader Shammas in his home country of Kuwait, posing behind their jaw-dropping cake.

Lindsay and Bader celebrated their engagement with an extravagant cake

The two looked as happy as could behind their two-tiered cake, covered with fondant and blue and white icing with a silhouette fondant drawing of the two embracing.

It bore the words "He asked" and "She said yes" on the upper tier, with the base also reading: "Congratulations on your engagement 11-11-21," with a couple of sparklers going off.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan delighted as she reveals 'dreams come true' in uplifting new post

"My forever," Lindsay simply captioned her snapshot of the two with a heart emoji, with many fans inundating her with heart emojis as well.

Her brother Dakota dropped a few heart-eyed emojis as well, while sister Aliana simply wrote: "#couplegoals," and many congratulated the happy couple.

Their party also included a lavish Middle Eastern feast

She also shared another picture of the full cake on her Instagram Stories, and also included a shot of a scrumptious-looking Middle Eastern spread, although she didn't specify whether that was from the party as well.

The Mean Girls star announced her engagement to Bader in November, following two years of dating. "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas love," she wrote, alongside a ring emoji.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan dotes over baby as she gives incredibly rare insight into family life

RELATED: Mean Girls: where are the cast now?

She occasionally shares other pictures of herself and Bader, including on special moments like Valentine's Day, when she also termed him "My forever Valentine."

Next to the caption, Lindsay shared a series of photos of them together. After sharing the news, Lindsay's father Michael Lohan issued a statement on the development as well.

The Mean Girls star announced her engagement in November

"Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I'll say is that I'm so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she's doing in life," he told HollywoodLife.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.