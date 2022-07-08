Kate Lawler shows off sculpted abs during romantic honeymoon in France The TV star soaked up the sun

Kate Lawler flashed her impressively toned abs as she soaked up the sun during her luxe honeymoon in France.

Taking to her Instagram, the 42-year-old shared a sun-kissed bikini selfie which did well to show off her honed physique and sculpted muscles.

Opting for a timeless look, Kate donned a sporty black bikini which she teamed with a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses. As for accessories, the model wore a sparkly 'K' pendant and a bijou belly button piercing.

Kate soaked up the sun alongside her beau Martin

Amongst the holiday snaps was an adorable photo of Kate alongside her new hubby, Martin Bojitos. Posing for the camera, the joyous couple looked over the moon in their matching round sunglasses.

Paying tribute to their recent nuptials, the quirky shades bore tiny letters along the top which spelt out 'The handsome Mrs Bojitos.'

Poking fun at her tanning abilities, Kate captioned the post: "I could go on holiday to the Middle East for a month and still come back as white as the bed sheets you’re sleeping on. My family rinse me all the time as I'm always so pale but I do try to tan!

Kate and Martin were joined by their daughter Noa

"Anyway, here's some snaps of today. A lovely long walk to the beach in Le Touquet, brunch and then home as it was cloudy and windy and guess what? As we walked through the front door the sun came out."

Kate's fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Figure goals. Kate, you look amazing!"

Impressed by her physique, a second fan penned: "Abs to die for though," whilst another added: "There's no tan but look at those abs!!!"

The duo tied the knot last month

The couple's loved-up appearance comes after the pair tied the knot in June after two years of frustrating Covid setbacks. Indeed, the duo initially intended to wed on June 13, 2020.

To celebrate her big day, the former Big Brother champ slipped into a stunning off-the-shoulder gown complete with delicate ruffles and beading. She finished off her bridal look with an ornate, sparkly tiara.

