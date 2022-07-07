Stacey Solomon's hen do photos spark concern for missing guest Stacey's best friend Mrs Hinch appeared to be missing from the invite list

Stacey Solomon was joined by her sisters and best friends as she embarked on her hen do on Wednesday - but fans were left confused as to why an important person had been left off the guest list.

As Stacey shared several comic videos of herself walking through Gatwick Airport dressed as a pickle, she told fans: "So here are my sisters and my best friends, and thanks to them this is how I had to travel to our destination [laughing emoji].

WATCH: Stacey Solomon departs for her hen do in giant pickle costume

"Apparently I talk about my pickles so much [even wanted to bring them on my hen] so my hen costume is a giant pickle," explained Stacey.

The 32-year-old bride-to-be then took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, dressed in a chic white bikini, sparkling veil and chiffon wrap skirt adorned with the word: "Bride."

Stacey was forced into wearing a giant pickle costume at Gatwick Airport

"It's my hen do," she said. "Honestly I've never felt so special. I love you girls. Even if you did make me travel across the Mediterranean Sea dressed as a giant green pickle. Thank you all for your beautiful messages today. I love you lot," Stacey continued.

Yet fans were quick to notice Mrs Hinch, AKA Sophie Hinchcliffe, wasn't at the hen do. Stacey and Sophie share an incredibly close friendship, having become the best of friends over the years.

"I was surprised to see [Mrs Hinch] wasn’t there too [sad emoji]" commented one fan, while another added: "No Mrs Hinch?"

Mrs Hinch seemed unphased by the comments, sending Stacey her good wishes in the comments. "Just Look at you! I hope you and the girlies have the most INCREDIBLE time ever my darling making the best memories, sending lots of love to you all xxxx."

Stacey glowed in a white bikini on the first day of her hen do

Putting the fan speculation to rest, Sophie then took to Instagram to confirm: "My cousin's hen party is also this weekend guys so I had a clash in hen dates that's why I'm not there [crying emoji]. BUT I'm so excited for the UK hen when you're all back girls."

Stacey and Joe began dating in 2015 and they got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020, when Joe got down on one knee during a walk through the forest with her sons Zachary and Leighton, and their little boy Rex.

They revealed in December that they had the date pencilled in for July 2022, and Stacey has been sharing sneak peeks inside her wedding plans since then, including revealing she had chosen her wedding dress.

