Jane Seymour wows in pastel pink for son's traditional Korean wedding ceremony

Jane Seymour donned a stunning custom-made hanbok to attend her son's lavish Korean wedding in Seoul.

The 71-year-old actress treated her fans to a series of stunning photos taken during her son Kris's nuptials to his beautiful bride, Miso.

Despite the couple originally tying the knot in December 2021, the loved-up duo hosted a second gathering in Miso's native South Korea for her friends and family.

Kris and Johnny dazzled wedding guests with their performance

Taking to Instagram, former Bond girl Jane shared a carousel of joyous photos from the couple's big day. Dressed for the occasion, Jane opted to wear the same stunning hanbok that she wore to the pair's Malibu celebrations last year.

Featuring a billowing baby pink skirt and a powder blue cropped jacket, the proud mother-of-the-groom's outfit was nothing short of spectacular. It was custom-made for Jane and was given to her by Miso's parents to wear to the wedding.

The actress looked sensational in her wedding attire

Kris, 26, meanwhile, wore a suave black tuxedo and bowtie. He finished off his look with a gorgeous boutonnière made up of delicate white flowers. His bride Miso put on a radiant display as she posed for the cameras in her bouffant ivory dress adorned with gleaming gems. Miso completed her bridal look with an understated tiara and a pair of elegant drop earrings.

Jane captioned her post: "Congratulations Kris and Miso! What a gorgeous wedding and an incredibly special day. Our family continues to grow with all of Miso's wonderful relatives. So happy to see Johnny and Kris perform together as well!"

Jane shared a series of sweet family snaps

Her fans expressed their joy with a flurry of heartfelt comments. Blown away by her sons' musical talents, one wrote: "Such a beautiful family and your boys are so talented. Wishing you all the best!!!"

Impressed by the beautiful ceremony, another fan penned: "Oh Jane this brought tears to my eyes, soooo beautiful!!" whilst a third remarked: "All of this is just breathtaking… Thank you so much for sharing these moments with all of us."

The former Bond girl travelled to South Korea

Speaking to Hello! Magazine about Kris and Miso's first wedding, Jane said: "It was so moving to see them exchange their vows, especially with the influence of both their cultures and in the presence of family that had travelled from Korea and London, some for the first time ever."

She concluded by saying: "It was also very emotional for Kris to celebrate in the home where he grew up and that holds so many great memories."

