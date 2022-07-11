Strictly's Karen Hauer stuns in sheer backless bridal dress in intimate wedding photos The professional dancer tied the knot in Hampshire

After keeping her big day under wraps for so long, Karen Hauer has released a series of new photos from her wedding with Jordan Wyn-Jones.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional and her partner surprised fans when they announced they had tied the knot on 7 June in an intimate ceremony at Chewton Glen in Hampshire. Karen was a beautiful bride in a low V-neck gown with long sheer sleeves, puff shoulders, a full skirt, delicate floral applique and an open back.

The new snaps she shared on Instagram gave fans a better look at the beautiful backless design as she shared an intimate embrace with her new husband. Luca Jones styled her short hair into curls with contrasting white flowers, and she paired her dress with strappy heels which were visible as she lifted her skirt to dance at the reception.

"Obsessed with that dress, absolutely beautiful xxx," wrote one fan, and another commented: "You look absolutely beautiful." A third remarked: "Magnificent dress! Gorgeous couple and lovely photos to capture the memories."

The Strictly pro shared new photos of her wedding with Jordan

Speaking of wedding dress shopping, Karen – who was previously married to Strictly's Kevin Clifton – told HELLO! that her friend was actually responsible for making her try on her dream gown. "I tried on everything in the shop and already had a top three when my friend (and bridesmaid) Bex asked me to try this on just to keep her happy as she thought it was beautiful and that I would look amazing in it," she explained.

"It was everything I didn’t think I wanted. It had sleeves, a big skirt, and I didn't want those things! But when I put it on, my heart just jumped with joy. Bex and Talia, another friend and bridesmaid who was with us, saw that my eyes lit up and it was an emotional moment. I knew it was the one."

The bride later changed into a silk dress. Photo: Barker Evans

Karen later changed into a silk midi dress to dance, complete with spaghetti straps, a cowl neck and a flattering draped silhouette.

Other photos show Karen and Jordan hand-in-hand as they walked down the aisle after they 'I do' in front of friends and family, including Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.

The ceremony took place in front of a large floral archway inside the five-star hotel, with the aisle lined with coral and white flower arrangements.

The 40-year-old added: "I'm pretty sure I said yes to all the florists as I loved everything they all did so much! We eventually decided and I'm thrilled with what they did for us – it was everything we dreamed of and complimented my dress so well."

