Jane Seymour, 70, stuns in black swimsuit as she hits the beach in Thailand The star rang in the New Year in Phuket

Jane Seymour has fans saying they feel inspired to "get back in shape" after sharing a picture of herself looking stunning in a black swimsuit whilst spending the day on a beach in Thailand.

Alongside the rare holiday picture which shows her smiling whilst looking up at the sky, the mother-of-four asked her "wonderful community" about their goals for the New Year.

WATCH: Jane Seymour is a vision as she rings in the New Year in Phuket

"When things get you down, always try to look up! It's our first #OpenHeartsSunday of the year, so let's start it off right! What are some of your goals for 2022?" she wrote, before adding: "Over the years we've created such a wonderful community, let's work together to hold each other accountable and support one another!"

Fans were quick to respond to Jane's question, but not before praising her for looking spectacular.

Jane looked stunning in a black swimsuit

"You are beautiful inside and out Jane. My main goal for 2022 is to make a difference," wrote one, whilst a second added: " You look incredible! You're such a beautiful soul and beacon of hope!

"I hope to continue to open my heart and strive to encourage others to do the same this year. I want to be a positive light unto those around me and be the best me I can be. Thank you @janeseymour for shining your light and positivity into this world. You're touching lives and hearts more than you know! Be blessed sweet girl!"

Another simply remarked that their goal was: "To get back in shape like you!"

Jane appears to be on holiday with her son Johnny

Jane is currently in Thailand enjoying a well-deserved Christmas break abroad. For New Year's Eve, the actress attended an Andrea Bocelli concert held at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket.

The mother-of-four was in great company, in a video shared on her Instagram, she appeared to be in the company of her twin son Johnny Keach - who has a twin brother, Kristopher. In the clip Johnny can be heard saying "Oh God," as his famous mother pans the camera towards him.

"Welcome to 2022! May this year being you happiness, health, love, and success. This is how we rang in the new year! @andreabocelliofficial was truly incredible," she captioned the clip.