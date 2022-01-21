Jane Seymour rocks platinum blonde hair - and she looks unbelievable The English actress stars in the hit show B Positive

Jane Seymour gave fans a Friday treat when she shared a photo of herself rocking a bold look.

The 70-year-old resembled a blonde bombshell after trading in her flame-red locks for a platinum wig, which she teamed with skinny leather-look pants, a low-cut black top, and some bling accessories in the form of chunky rings and a statement necklace.

Jane finished off her outfit with a pair of black and nude pointed stilettos and went for ultimate glam with her makeup, adding lashings of black mascara and a glossy pink lip.

Of course, this isn't Jane's go-to new look. The actress was on the set of her hit CBS show B Positive, in which she plays Bette, an outrageous resident of a retirement home who is "incapable of coming to terms with her senior status".

Fans went wild over Jane's temporary new look, with one responding to the photo on Instagram: "I love what Bette is wearing. You look beautiful!"

A second gushed: "WOW! You look amazing, Jane." A third added: "I don't know many people in their twenties that look this good."

Jane swapped her red hair for a platinum blonde wig

Jane certainly isn't letting her age dictate her way of life. Just three years ago, she posed for Playboy at the age of 67, her third time posing for the magazine.

Speaking to the publication at the time, Jane revealed that she felt "better-than-ever". The actress, who also posed for Playboy in 1973 and 1987, also revealed she felt "sexier" at 67 than she did when she was younger.

"There's an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, I'm comfortable in my own skin," she told the magazine.

The actress has posed for Playboy three times

Revealing the secret to her youthful appearance she told People magazine in the past: "I haven't done any surgeries or injections or anything. Haven't done any of it. So, I still look like me.

"Every day I'm kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know, and I don't recognize them. I'm authentically being me."

