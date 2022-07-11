Loose Women's Coleen Nolan's head-turning wedding outfit confuses fans

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan just wore a very unexpected outfit to her son Shane Jr's wedding with his new bride Maddie Wahdan.

Just weeks ago, the TV star, 57, turned to her fellow Loose Women to ask for their advice in deciding what to wear as the mother-of-the-groom. After modelling three chic ensembles for Jane Moore, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards, the majority of the group voted for a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt, patterned detail at the waist and off-the-shoulder straps, paired with blue heels and a nautical hat.

However, this was not the outfit that Coleen was pictured wearing over the weekend. While she did still choose a vibrant blue colour, her outfit consisted of a gown with a low-cut v-neck, off-the-shoulder cropped sleeves, an embellished belt and a ruffled midi skirt. She finished off her look with blue pointed heels, a glamorous hat in the same shade of blue, and a sparkly silver shoulder bag.

Coleen looked beautiful in blue at her son Shane's wedding

As The Nolans star posed in front of two pillars holding large white flower displays, she wrote: "What can I say… a perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son @iamshanenolan and now finally my beautiful daughter-in-law @maddiewahdan's wedding day. I laughed and CRIED a lot.. a day I’ll never forget! Love you all."

While many were quick to shower Coleen with compliments, including Ruth Langsford who commented: "Most beautiful Mother of the Groom. Hope you had waterproof mascara on!!" others pointed out that this wasn't an outfit they had seen her model on TV.

The TV star recently jetted to Dubai for Maddie's hen party

"Your dress is lovely - and none of the three you tried Loose Women! Nicest one by far x," wrote one Twitter fan, and another agreed, writing: "I was thinking that too!" A third joked: "That's not the dress that the Loose Women viewers picked is it? Looks gorgeous BUT you might have to explain to them!"

Many also took the time to praise the bride and groom, who looked beautiful in a dapper black and white suit with a bow tie and a white gown with a full skirt and structured off-the-shoulder straps.

