Why Amy Dowden's famous bridesmaid missed her fairytale wedding

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden tied the knot recently with her partner Ben Jones in a romantic ceremony in South Wales - but one certain bridesmaid was missing.

Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse was meant to be in attendance - but after the wedding was delayed twice due to the pandemic, she couldn’t make the new date as it clashed with her tour, I Am Here.

WATCH: Inside Amy Dowden and Ben Jones' stunning Welsh wedding (credit: John Mark)

"She kept the first two dates free, but had to confirm her tour before we had our new date. She's devastated she couldn't make it," Amy explained to HELLO!.

While Oti couldn't be there for her friend's big day, the rest of Amy’s Strictly family was out in full force to celebrate with her.

The 31-year-old professional dancer couldn't make the wedding due to her dazzling I Am Here tour

Guests included former professional dancers Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, judge Craig Revel Horwood and Strictly make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, who did Amy's bridal makeup.

Fellow Strictly pro Dianne Buswell served as Amy's bridesmaid, alongside Amy's twin sister Rebecca, who was the maid of honour, and close friends Kate and Katie.

Lots of Amy's fellow professional Strictly dancers came to her spectacular wedding

Amy's past celebrity partners were also in attendance: McFly member Tom Fletcher sang All About You at the wedding, and JJ Chalmers, Colin Jackson and Brian Conley were also on the star-studded guest list.

"I originally asked Tom to sing as I walked up the aisle, but he told me he always cries at weddings, so I wanted to let him enjoy the ceremony," Amy said. "I talked so much wedding talk with him last year, so it's nice that he's part of this special moment."

The loved-up couple finally tied the knot after their ceremony was delayed twice by the pandemic

Despite the delays - and the fact that she missed out on her hen party back in 2020 - Amy told HELLO! that she couldn’t have wished for a better celebration:

"It was a day I'd dreamt of since I was a little girl and, well, it was even more than that," the Caerphilly-born dancer said.

"The day was a celebration of Ben and me."

