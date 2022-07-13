Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang's two dresses for riverside wedding spark fan reaction The producer rocked two very different wedding guest frocks

Many brides choose to have an outfit change at their wedding, but Dee Koppang surprised fans when she revealed she wore not one but two different outfits as a wedding guest.

The producer, 43, joined her husband Dermot O'Leary, 49, at a stunning riverside celebration at Oakley Court, a Victorian mansion house set in 35 acres of countryside. Dressing for the hot summer weather, Dee opted for a floaty Proenza Schouler frock covered with red floral print and white polka dots, complete with long sleeves, a fitted waist and a thigh-high split.

To finish off her outfit, Dee added heart-shaped Saint Laurent sunglasses, silver strappy heels and a pearl-encrusted bag as she posed next to the River Thames.

While she kept the same bag later in the day, she swapped the rest of her outfit for a summery green look. This one was a retro green and pink 60s style Coco Fennell maxi dress with a contrasting white collar which matched her espadrilles and sunglasses.

Dee modelled two beautiful wedding guest dresses

Meanwhile, her husband Dermot was pictured in a white shirt, blue suit and black tie as the couple cosies up for a photo on what appears to be the dancefloor.

"Double frock'ing wedding...," she wrote next to the Instagram photos, and her followers were quick to share their thoughts on her outfits. "Both look GORGE," commented one, and another wrote: "Stunning Dee!"

The couple posed for a photo inside the Victorian mansion house

Dee and Dermot are approaching their tenth wedding anniversary in September. The couple, who now share son Kasper, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Chiddingstone, Kent on 14 September 2012 after a ten-year relationship.

The bride wore a cream satin gown from London haute-couture designer Aimee McWilliams, featuring sheer lace sleeves, a leg split, and a fishtail skirt. She accessorised the stunning look with a pair of pearl stud earrings, a vintage lace veil and Christian Louboutin heels.

Dee later changed into a second dress with short lace sleeves, a V-neck and a floaty silk skirt.

