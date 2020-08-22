Dermot O'Leary devastated after his wedding ring is stolen The X Factor star made an urgent plea on social media

Dermot O'Leary has been left devastated after it was revealed his wedding ring was stolen last week.

The X Factor star made an urgent plea on Instagram on Friday night, revealing his bag, which included many sentimental possessions, was stolen from a locker inside a Psycle gym in central London.

MORE: Dermot O'Leary announces son's surprising name live on air

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Sharing a photo of the alleged thief, Dermot wrote: "I know there are more important things happening in the world right now, but last week my bag (with my wedding ring in it) was stolen from a locked locker at ‘Psycle’ on Mortimer St. London.

"I'm not after any special preferential treatment. I'm not the victim of a violent crime, and even though no-one should have to - I can handle all the impersonal items being stolen (the wallet, phone, watch, keys etc.) but this man stole my wedding ring & gold crucifix. Something that would mean nothing to him - but everything to me."

Dermot O'Leary shared this photo of the alleged thief on social media

MORE: Inside Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's London home with their newborn son

He added: "I've made peace with the knowledge that I'll probably never see these cherished items again, but I'd really like it if you, your loved ones, or anyone else you know, didn't have to go through the same ordeal of having your personal items stolen by this man.

"This is the man who stole my things. If you recognise him, or can give any information on him – please call 101 quoting ref 6195/21Aug. Please share, retweet and get his face everywhere, so he doesn't get to steal your most treasured possessions. Thank you. Dermot. X."

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang have been married since 2012

The new dad, who has been married to TV producer Dee Koppang since 2012, confessed that he was the victim after the Met Police's Westminster branch shared an appeal for information on Twitter.

Dermot, 46, shared the tweet, which read: "Do you recognise this man? We wish to speak to him re theft of a bag from a gym in Mortimer Street W1 on 13 Aug."

Dermot O'Leary's wedding ring, seen above, was stolen from a locked locker on 13 August

Police said items stolen included a wedding ring inscribed with "14/9/12 Team KO".

Retweeting the message, Dermot added: "Sadly this was my wedding ring & bag that was stolen. I’m sure I won’t see them again, but I’d really like it if he didn’t have the opportunity to steal yours. Please have a good look at the picture & if you recognise him call 101 ref 6195/21aug Dx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.