Sophia Bush had more wedding dresses than we can count – and they're all so unusual

Sophia Bush and her husband Grant Hughes chose to showcase Tulsa, Oklahoma when they tied the knot in June 2022.

This meant that the One Tree Hill actress, 40, had plenty of opportunities to do outfit changes as she celebrated her special day with the real estate investor. After rocking a white mini dress by Khaite for a pre-wedding dinner and a caped Roksanda Ilincic gown with an embellished belt and matching hat for a cowboy-themed evening with friends and family, Sophia wore a total of three gorgeous dresses on her wedding day, which took place at the Philbrook Museum of Art.

"From the moment we got engaged, I knew what I wanted my dress to be," Sophia told Vogue. "I’d seen a photograph of a Monique Lhuillier dress taken on Lake Como, and I had a vision of creating a personalized version of it, in what I have always thought of as a heritage print: a print of flowers from California, Oklahoma, and Italy, to honor the heritage of our families — where we come from and how we are all coming together to map where we are going."

Sophia's first dress by Monique Lhuillier

The finished result was an off-the-shoulder gown with long puff sleeves and an orange, peach and green floral pattern with bees. "My gown was exquisite but also took up a lot of space, and we had dancing to do! So Kevin and I worked with Emilia Wickstead to create the second dress," she added.

Continuing the floral theme, her second dress was a strapless ivory column gown with a detachable train lined in floral brocade. Sophia paired it with satin Jimmy Choo heels and two matching brooches from Beladora Jewelry.

The couple got engaged in Lake Como in 2021

Finally, she swapped her floor-length gowns for a mini dress by Cristina Ottaviano for the after-party at Leon Russell’s Church Studio. Designed to match the disco balls, Sophia rocked a sequin frock with ivory and silver cowboy boots, and she said: "I felt very country-western glam!"

The couple got engaged on a boat at sunset in Lake Como, Italy in August 2021. Grant popped the question with an eye-catching square-cut diamond, and Sophia revealed they had kept the news a secret for several days before people began spotting her ring on her left hand.

They announced the exciting news they were engaged by sharing a series of loved-up snaps in the swimming pool.

