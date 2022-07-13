Janette Manrara's rarely-seen second bridal dress for third wedding The dancers had three special wedding ceremonies

With three wedding celebrations, each in different countries, it comes as no surprise that Janette Manrara wore a selection of gorgeous bridal outfits.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 38, married Aljaz Skorjanec, 32, in London, Slovenia and Miami over the course of three weeks, but the couple have released few photos from the latter. Back in 2020, Janette marked their wedding anniversary by posting photos of the happy couple posing underneath a white canopy decorated with white roses.

Aljaz looked dapper in an oyster-coloured waistcoat and matching trousers as he grinned down at his bride, who wore a lace V-neck dress with an embellished waist and tiered ruffle skirt.

Janette's unique sparkly frock was also visible in another photo of the pair dancing to jazz music. The bride added a lace-trimmed veil and wore her long hair in an elegant updo.

Janette wore a second wedding dress to her Miami nuptials

"Today marks 3 years since our last wedding reception for our #WeddingTour! We had our last celebration on July 29th in #Miami! We had 3 receptions: London, Slovenia, Miami over 3 back to back weekends!!! All of them being home for us!

"We were so happy that EVERYONE was able to celebrate with us! It was tough planning, but worth the entire 2 week celebration! I love you Bučko! Happy Anniversary.... one more time!" she wrote in the caption.

The former Strictly pro looked beautiful in a Julien Macdonald strapless gown

"Happy Anniversary! Your dress is absolutely stunning!!!" commented one of her followers, and another remarked: "You look beautiful in that dress and so happy."

Weeks beforehand, Janette and Aljaz got married at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate in front of the likes of Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp Oti Mabuse, and Anton du Beke, followed by a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Slovenia.

Janette wore an ivory strapless silk wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013. It was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in one of Janette's favourite films, Sabrina, and featured a detachable overskirt with ruffled detailing at the back.

