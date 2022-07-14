Best V-neck wedding dresses 2022: From Coast, Net-a-Porter, ASOS & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you searching for the wedding dress of your dreams? A V-neck bridal gown is one of the most figure-flattering choices out there, and it's also popular with royals and A-listers alike.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie, Sophie Turner and Kate Moss all graced the aisle in a V-neck wedding dress, and each and every one of them looked absolutely stunning.

Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and Kate Moss each wore V-neck wedding dresses on their special day

From Coast to Net-a-Porter, L.K.Bennett to ASOS and more, we've rounded up the best V-neck bridal styles for your impending nuptials – and they're practically out of a fairytale.

Will a V-neck wedding dress suit me?

The great thing about a V-neck wedding dress is that they suit each and every body type by elongating and balancing your silhouette.

Designed to lengthen the look of your body, a V-shaped neckline visually points to the shoulders and waist, creating a more proportionate, hourglass shape.

Particularly flattering for women with fuller busts, they can also be worn by brides with smaller busts, with the former being advised to opt for a more plunging V and the latter recommended a more subtle and less dramatic version.

The best V-neck wedding dresses for 2022

Pretty Lavish Bridal Maxi Dress, £88, ASOS

Givenchy Crystal-embellished Silk Dress, £3,860, Matches Fashion

Rime Arodaky V-neck Bridal Gown, £3,145, Net-A-Porter

Cream Silk V-neck Wedding Dress, £1,299, L.K.Bennett

Whistles V-neck Wedding Dress, £499, John Lewis

Ivory V-neck Tiered Tie Waist Tulle Dress, £223.20, Coast

Ghost V-neck Wedding Dress, £395, John Lewis

Ivory Slip Dress With Tie Back, £127.20, Coast

Best V-neck wedding dresses with sleeves

Ivory Deep V Maxi Dress With Train, £167.20, Coast

Long Sleeve V-neck Maxi Wedding Dress, £499, Monsoon

Gucci V-neck Satin Bridal Gown, £4,570, Matches Fashion

Kimono V-neck Wedding Dress, £205, ASOS

Lace V-neck Wedding Dress, £179, Monsoon

