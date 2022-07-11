Zara Tindall's half-sister Stephanie's wedding dress was worlds apart from royal's – photos Captain Mark Phillips gave away his daughter Stephanie

While some members of the royal family have shown they have similar tastes in bridal outfits, including Kate and Pippa Middleton, Zara Tindall's half-sister Stephanie Phillips, 24, stepped out in a very unique gown when she married William Hosier.

READ: Kate Middleton's lacy gown is a bridal dream - and we've found bargain versions

On Saturday, the newlyweds posed for pictures hand-in-hand in the sunshine following their ceremony at St Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury, Gloucestershire. Despite the warm weather, Stephanie rocked a very simple floor-length gown featuring long sleeves, a low V-neck with a small section of delicate lace, and an A-line skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

Her blonde hair was secured in an elegant updo with curls framing her face and a veil trailing past her shoulders, while her white and blue bouquet added a pop of colour – perhaps to symbolise her 'something blue' on her wedding day.

RELATED: 21 rebellious celebrity brides with unconventional dresses that broke tradition

SEE: 18 wild royal wedding hats: Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and more

Stephanie wore a classic white long sleeved gown. Credit: Mark Stewart

By comparison, Zara wore a more summery ensemble when she tied the knot with Mike Tindall almost 11 years ago. The couple exchanged vows on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh with the Queen's granddaughter wearing an ivory silk dress by Stewart Parvin featuring thick tulle straps, a straight neckline and a full skirt, which she teamed with her mother Princess Anne's tiara.

Zara on her wedding day in 2011

After Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips divorced in 1992, he went on to marry Sandy Pflueger in 1997 and they welcomed daughter Stephanie the same year.

Stephanie's wedding guest list included several members of the royal family, including half-siblings Peter Phillips, who looked dapper in a black suit, and Zara Tindall, who looked radiant in a Zimmerman blue mini dress.

Zara Tindall and Princess Anne were among the guest list. Credit: Mark Stewart

Peter's girlfriend Lindsay and his ex-wife Autumn Phillips were also on the guest list, as well as his two children Savannah, 11, and Isla, ten, who acted as bridesmaids alongside Zara and her husband Mike Tindall's two daughters, Mia, eight, and Lena, four.

Stephanie's young bridal party tied in perfectly with her colour scheme, with Savannah looking smart in a pale blue capped sleeve gown with her hair styled in an updo, while the others donned white lace dresses with blue sashes and flowers in their curled hair.

READ: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan's head-turning wedding outfit confuses fans

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.