Loose Women's Denise Welch swapped lemon bridal dress for feathered wedding gown The Loose Women star got married in the Algarve

Denise Welch, 64, was a vision in yellow when she married Lincoln Townley, 49, on 13 July 2013, but the Loose Women star has now shared a look at her beautiful second wedding dress.

In a new photo shared on Instagram to mark her ninth wedding anniversary, Denise – who had been married twice before – rocked a bridal white embroidered gown with a V-neck and feather detailing on the sleeves, which matched her feathered hair accessory.

Meanwhile, her new husband was wearing his pale yellow trousers from earlier in the day but had taken his jacket off to reveal a grey waistcoat with a black and white picture of Denise's face on the back.

"Happy 9th anniversary to the love of my life @lincolntownley. He knew then I’d be on his back for the rest of his life!!!" she joked. Fans found the funny side, writing: "This is brilliant & you looked like a beautiful bride x," and: "Happy Anniversary you two. I'm loving this."

Denise was pictured in a second wedding dress

Denise and Lincoln tied the knot in a private villa on the Algarve in front of 260 friends and family, including stars such as Carol McGiffin, Andrea McLean and Jill Halfpenny.

To exchange vows, Denise looked stunning in a lemon-coloured raw silk and Chantilly lace gown made for her by Sharon Bowen, complete with off-the-shoulder straps made of yellow flowers.

Happy 7th anniversary to my wonderful husband @LincolnTownley whose love turned my life around ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RbE3ZL9mbc — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) July 13, 2020

The Loose Women star wore yellow on her wedding day

"This is about being together forever," said Denise, who shared her wedding day with HELLO!. "There’s no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale."

Lincoln sweetly added: "My most brilliant achievement was persuading Denise to marry me.

"I turned 40 last year and I have never met anyone like Denise, never been close to anyone like her, never loved anyone like I do Denise.

"We have a very unique connection and I wanted to grasp it with both hands. I've never felt it before. I am proud to call Denise my wife."

