Amanda Holden was a real-life Disney princess for ex Les Dennis wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked like she had stepped straight out of a Disney movie when she married her ex-husband Les Dennis in 1995.

PHOTOS: 12 of Amanda Holden's most unforgettable bridal inspired looks

The Heart Radio star is now happily married to her husband Chris Hughes, with whom she shares daughters Lexi and Hollie, but when she was 24, Amanda tied the knot with Family Fortunes host Les, then 42. Unearthed wedding photos have revealed just how different her first wedding outfit with her ex was from the one she wore in 2008.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Amanda Holden's finest fashion moments

Normally we're used to seeing Amanda cutting a modern figure in her stylish dresses on Instagram, but she opted for a satin dress with a square neckline for her first wedding, teamed with elegant silk gloves, a delicate pouch bag and a twee veil. Instead of wearing her glossy locks down, she opted for a beehive updo and a tiara, which finished off her Cinderella look.

Amanda and Les married in 1995

The couple beamed with joy as they came out of their wedding venue and Amanda held a huge display of yellow flowers in her hands.

Amanda and Les split up briefly in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey, but in 2001 they seemed determined to give things a second chance. In 2002, they confirmed the end of their seven-year marriage and officially divorced the following year.

SEE: Amanda Holden's wedding to Chris Hughes belongs in a movie

LOOK: Amanda Holden's rarely seen engagement ring is breathtaking – photos

Amanda's vintage bridal look is quite surprising

Speaking candidly about her affair in her autobiography, No Holding Back - My Story, she said: "I knew in my heart that my marriage was on the rocks, but the guilt was unbearable and I hated myself for being so deceitful.

"I'd lie awake at night, feeling how wrong this was, and wanting to stop it. I absolutely hated myself."

The TV star went on to marry Chris on 10 December 2008 at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before hosting their reception at Babington House. For her second wedding, Amanda wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back.

MORE: 22 amazing websites to buy wedding dresses online

SHOP: 15 maternity wedding dresses for pregnant brides in 2022

The couple divorced in 2003

Amanda went on to marry her now-husband Chris in 2008, and she also channelled Princess chic, but in a much more modern fashion.

She wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back. The couple married at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before hosting their beautiful reception at Babington House.

Amanda chose a more modern style of dress for her second wedding

She also then switched into trainers for dancing, now that's a bride after our own heart!

Les also remarried after breaking it off with Amanda, and is now coupled up with his third wife Claire Nicholson.

SHOP: 17 best bridal hair accessories to elevate your wedding outfit: From vintage to boho

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.