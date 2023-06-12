Amanda Holden's ex-husband Les Dennis addresses BGT judge's affair 20 years after split

Amanda Holden's ex-husband Les Dennis has revealed he has forgiven his former wife, two decades after the Britain's Got Talent judge's well-publicised affair with Neil Morrissey.

The TV presenter, 69, confessed he no longer resents the radio presenter, and can now happily watch BGT without getting "angry".

© Getty Les and Amanda were married for seven years

"Amanda was in the papers recently, saying some nice things about me," he told The Sunday Times. "That was very kind of her. Maybe with time she has been able to look back and see things differently."

He added: "We're not in touch but I am happy that she's happy. I can watch Britain's Got Talent without getting angry. To be honest it's like watching a different person, someone I've never met. All the hurt that has happened has been healed."

READ MORE: A look at Amanda Holden's love life including her marriage to Chris Hughes

Amanda and Dennis tied the knot in 1995 when she was 24 while the TV host was 40, and they had an on-off relationship before ultimately divorcing. The two split up briefly in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil, but in 2001 they seemed to be determined to give things a second chance. A year later, the pair confirmed the end of their seven-year marriage.

© Getty Years later, Amanda married husband Chris in 2008

Back in March, Amanda touched upon the end of her first marriage, telling Daily Mail: "I brought it on myself, I appreciate that, but nothing will ever be as bad again. It was a very dark time. It got to the point where I felt I could hardly breathe. Les proved to be my saviour. Ironically. So the person I’d hurt the most in the world was the one who was there for me."

The former couple have since moved one with Les tying the knot with Claire Nicholson in 2009 while Amanda married Chris Hughes in 2008. Amanda previously opened up about her affair with Neil during a chat with Good Housekeeping in 2013.

© Instagram The BGT judge shares two daughters with husband Chris

"I don't believe women have affairs for no reason," she explained, adding: "Neil rightly or wrongly got loads of stick. I feel like it was my fault - I was the one who was married. "I want to change the general perception of him, as he was very caring and very loving and very worried about me because I lost so much weight. He used to cook for me and look after me and babysit the dogs."

Speaking candidly about the affair in her autobiography, No Holding Back - My Story, Amanda also noted: "I knew in my heart that my marriage was on the rocks, but the guilt was unbearable and I hated myself for being so deceitful.

"I'd lie awake at night, feeling how wrong this was, and wanting to stop it. I absolutely hated myself."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.