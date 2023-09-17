Sam Thompson reacts as girlfriend Zara McDermott is paired with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly

Zara McDermott's boyfriend Sam Thompson took to social media at the weekend following the Strictly launch show which saw Zara take to the floor with her new dance partner, Graziano Di Prima.

The 31-year-old TV star, who shot to fame on Made in Chelsea, was quick to comment on Zara's latest Instagram post featuring a string of behind-the-scenes Strictly snaps.

Amongst the images, Zara uploaded a joyous snapshot of herself posing alongside Graziano whilst on the set of Strictly. The 26-year-old looked flawless in her gold fringed mini dress as she posed for official images.

Professional dancer Graziano, 29, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black and white polka dot shirt which he wore unbuttoned.

© Instagram Zara has been paired up with pro dancer Graziano Di Prima

Teasing his close friend Pete Wicks, Sam cheekily quipped: "A better looking Pete Wicks really", before adding a laughing face emoji and a pair of inquisitive eyes.

His reaction quickly caught the attention of his fans, with one follower noting: "@samthompsonuk winner of the internet today," while another chimed in: "@samthompsonuk loving all your posts showing your support to Zara good luck."

Other followers were quick to share their delight in Zara's exciting update. Reacting to her Strictly pairing, one fan remarked: "Actually OBSESSED with this!" while another gushed: "Love this partnership and you were beaming last night. Good luck Graziara!"

© Instagram Sam is throwing his support behind his girlfriend

A third sweetly added: "You are a sparkling couple, two [star emoji] of a kind! Go all the way," and a fourth commented: "Absolutely buzzing with this partnership!!! We're so excited to see you smash this season, rooting for you all the way."

Whilst Zara's fanbase will be rooting for her behind-the-scenes, her boyfriend Sam has vowed to be her most loyal supporter.

© Getty The smitten couple live in London

After the initial news was confirmed on Radio 1's afternoon show, Sam expressed his delight by throwing his arms in the air, before sharing a message on Instagram which read: "Go on Goose! The news is out! So damn excited for this journey."

The 31-year-old later added another clip alongside his beautiful girlfriend and told his followers: "I'll be coming down [each week] with a placard. And I'm going to bring Pete [Wicks]. Pete, me, you, the whole squad. We're so proud of you." Zara then added: "I would love that."

© Instagram The couple have been dating since 2019

Lovebirds Sam and Zara first crossed paths on the set of Made in Chelsea. The couple have been going from strength to strength in recent years, with the duo moving into their dream property in Chelsea, London.

The couple, who live next door to Sam's sister Louise Thompson and her fiancé Ryan, have since been renovating their palatial pad. And most recently, they transformed their basement into a seriously luxe cinema room. Swoon!

Despite their whirlwind romance, Sam and Zara are in no rush to start a family of their own. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, the Love Island star said: "When I was younger, I was like, 'I'm going to have babies by the time I'm 25, I'm going to be married'.

"I genuinely thought that for myself, I always thought I can't wait to be a mum, and now that time has come, my priorities have shifted."

She continued: "I don't have the time, capacity or want to be a parent at all at the moment. I know it'll come one day but I'm not rushing it, you know?"