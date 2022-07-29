Zara Tindall models bold mini dress in unearthed wedding photos with husband Mike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall looked stunning in a Stewart Parvin wedding dress when she married her husband Mike eleven years ago, but there haven't been nearly as many photos of her chic mini dress.

The night before she exchanged vows with rugby player Mike on 30 July 2011, the Queen's granddaughter enjoyed a pre-wedding party on the Britannia in Edinburgh, Scotland. The bride-to-be was pictured walking down the steps in a stunning one-shouldered frock with white and blue ruched material and ruffle detailing.

WATCH: Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

It fell to just above her knee, showing off her toned legs, and she added neutral heels and a brown clutch bag. Beauty-wise, Zara wore her blonde hair in an elegant updo and sported glowing skin and long lashes. Meanwhile, Mike coordinated with his future bride in a chic blue suit and cream tie.

The royal was pictured at her pre-wedding party wearing a stunning mini dress

Other members of the royal family also dressed to impress for the party. Prince William's new wife Kate Middleton looked radiant in green as she was pictured leaving the celebrations alongside Zara's cousin Princess Beatrice, who rocked a one-shouldered purple frock with a butterfly belt, and Princess Eugenie, who wowed in a bright red dress.

The following day, Zara swapped her mini dress for a long ivory silk gown designed by one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth's favourite couturiers, complete with a Duchess satin trim and a chevron pleated corseted bodice.

Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and more royals attended the party

She accessorised with a fine tulle veil secured in place with a precious Greek tiara that belonged to her mother, Princess Anne. The 'something borrowed' piece consisted of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath, and it was given to Her Majesty by the late Prince Philip's mother Alice.

Zara and Mike are celebrating their eleventh wedding anniversary this weekend. While they rarely post public tributes to one another on their relationship milestone, it's possible that they will privately mark the day with their three young children: Mia, Lena and Lucas.

