Lady Sarah Chatto's bridesmaid Zara Tindall rocks unexpected corset dress for royal wedding

Lady Sarah Chatto, 58, and her husband Daniel Chatto, 65, have recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary – but do you remember the royal's unusual bridesmaid dresses?

Princess Margaret's daughter and former actor Daniel chose to have a low-key service at St Stephen's Walbrook church on 14 July 1994. While Sarah's bridesmaids, including Zara Tindall, all held bouquets of bright pink and pastel-coloured flowers, they were pictured wearing white dresses that were surprisingly similar to the bride's wedding dress.

Sarah had three bridesmaids: her half-sister, Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, her cousin, Zara (then Phillips), and a family friend, Tara Noble-Singh.

For her nuptials, the Queen's niece wore a stunning Jasper Conran gown with long sleeves, a square neckline and a corset-style ruched bodice.

Photos of the bridal party helping Sarah out of the car shared a better look at the striking similarities between the dresses since they also featured long sleeves, full skirts and a corset bodice that laced up at the back. However, the key difference was the round neckline and fresh pink flowers in their hair.

The royal wore a Jasper Conran corset-style wedding dress

Meanwhile, Sarah finished off her bridal look by securing her veil with the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which is made from three brooches. She accessorised with statement pearl and diamond earrings that she borrowed from her mother Princess Margaret, and she later inherited them after her death.

Lady Sarah with her three bridesmaids Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, Zara Tindall and Tara Noble-Singh

Makeup-wise, she opted for a natural look put together by Mary Greenwell, who has also worked with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle. The makeup artist shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Sarah on her big day to mark her 57th birthday.

The snap, showing the bride having her hair and makeup touched up, was posted on Instagram with the caption: "Better late than never. I love this photo of Sarah taken by her father Lord Snowden taken on her wedding day, but this is to wish her a belated very happy birthday."

Lady Sarah and her husband Daniel share two sons, Samuel and Arthur, born in 1996 and 1999 respectively.

