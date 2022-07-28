Stacey Solomon's new husband Joe designed £35k engagement ring to be extra sparkly

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After tying the knot with Joe Swash in an intimate ceremony at their family home, Stacey Solomon has likely added a new ring to her left hand, which will sit alongside her updated engagement ring.

Just days before her wedding, the Loose Women star showed off her new rock, which is reportedly worth £35k and designed specifically to maximise its sparkling qualities, according to gemologist Amy Jackson at Prestige Pawnbrokers from Channel 4's Posh Pawn.

Speaking about her original ring, which Stacey was given on Christmas Eve in 2020, Amy explained: "Stacey's ring was originally a stunning halo design which has become a favourite for many over the last 15 years. The halo design appears to have featured a cushion cut centre diamond of approximately 1.5ct along with smaller diamonds wrapped around the setting and the band for ultimate sparkle."

Stacey explained that she changed the ring because she prefers gold over silver, but Amy added the former design may not have been a "practical" choice. Now, she has a modern "timeless" rock, and the gemologist said that the TV star is not alone in wanting to alter her engagement ring.

Stacey showed off her new ring alongside her blonde hair

"Stacey's new design features the original diamond in a classic four-claw setting, this is a timeless design with the original halo diamonds now neatly set around the gallery rail of the setting (underneath the diamond) making the centre diamond the main focal point of the ring.

"This new setting is more open which allows light to reflect through the diamond easily maximising the diamond's sparkle," she said, adding: "It's not at all uncommon for people to change their engagement ring setting before the big day."

Joe popped the question with a halo ring in December 2020

Based on photos of Stacey's ring, which was visible as she showed off her blonde hair transformation, Amy estimated: "It appears to be a cushion cut diamond, approximately 1.5ct, a high clarity grade of VS/VVS and colourless (D-F colour). A ring of this quality would cost in excess of £35,000 on today’s market."

It also has sentimental value, Stacey explained after Joe popped the question in the woods.

"Sometimes I take it off just to look inside it. Because inside it are two Australian Opals. Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them," the doting mother explained back in 2020.

Although the opals are not visible in her latest snaps, Stacey assured fans that they ensured they used the same rocks when redesigning the ring.

"Joe also had my ring changed to gold because I wear more gold than silver. It's all the same stones but we moved them around a bit so it was more dainty for my fingers," she wrote.

