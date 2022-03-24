11 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The backless bridal dress is without a doubt one of the most timeless trends in wedding fashion – and it's easy to see why. Placing emphasis on the back of the gown, it's a great way to keep all eyes on the bride as she glides down the aisle, providing plenty of decadent details to admire at both the front and back of the dress.

READ: 12 celebrity brides who wowed in unforgettable short wedding dresses

A bridal trend loved by the likes of Hilary Duff, Ariana Grande and Michelle Keegan, we're taking wedding inspo from the A-listers and going backless for spring and summer 2022!

Whether you're into the lace look, fishtail silhouette or a long-sleeved style, we've found the most beautiful backless wedding dresses for your special day. Say 'I do' to these gorgeous gowns from Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter and more.

Silky Backless Wedding Dress, £435, Reformation

Hailing from one of Meghan Markle's go-to brands – Reformation – this backless wedding dress features a V-neckline and sheer, lace detailing, plus a centre back cut out with three button closures.

MORE: 21 pretty high-street bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with

SHOP: 35 high street wedding dresses that look more expensive than they are

Ivory Backless Bridal Gown, £287, Revolve

Embodying a less is more approach to bridal fashion, this simple white wedding dress boasts a low sweeping back – just imagine how stunning it'll look in photos.

Sequin Backless Wedding Dress, £1,557, Revolve

Available to pre-order, this ethereal wedding dress consists of a cowl neck and a gently draped back. Adorned in tonal sequins, it'll glimmer in the light.

Long-sleeved Backless Wedding Dress, £495, Ghost

A label loved by both Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby, Ghost has created the chicest boho wedding dress for your nuptials. Fitted with a dramatic, diamond-shaped cut-out and keyhole detail at the back, it gently hugs your hips before flowing into a show-stopping train.

Jenny Choo Lace Backless Bridal Dress, £1,260, Selfridges

A romantic choice, say yes to this square-neck bridal gown by Jenny Yoo. Guests won't be able to take their eyes off of the open back, which is trimmed with floral lace.

Backless Fishtail Wedding Dress, £195, ASOS

If you're a fan of head-to-toe sequins, then this embellished wedding dress is not to be missed. The open back flows into a glamorous fishtail silhouette that's designed to flatter your figure.

Backless Lace Fishtail Wedding Dress, £150, ASOS

From the lace cap sleeves to the statement front split and V-shaped back, we're obsessed with ASOS' £150 wedding dress.

Galvan Lace Backless Bridal Gown, £3,995, Net-a-Porter

A real show-stopper, Galvan's 'Positano' style is made from ivory lace embroidered onto a soft silk-georgette lining. Marvel at the plunging neckline panelled with sheer tulle before turning your attention to the open back complete with a single crochet strip that runs down the centre.

Michael Lo Sordo Ivory Lace Backless Wedding Dress, £1,285, Net-a-Porter

Michael Lo Sordo's 'Alexandra' gown is the definition of dreamy. Made from silk guipure lace, it's cut to highlight the smallest part of your frame.

Halfpenny London Ivory Backless Wedding Dress, £1,750, Net-a-Porter

Designed by Halfpenny – AKA a legend on the London bridal scene – this ivory cap-sleeve style is particularly beautiful from the back, where it's cut out to the waist and adorned with a delicately draped bow.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.