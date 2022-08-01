Stacey Solomon and baby Rose's matching wedding outfits have this sentimental meaning Stacey and Joe tied the knot on 24 July

Stacey Solomon has unveiled baby daughter Rose's adorable matching gown following the Loose Women presenter's dreamy nuptials last week.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares first wedding photos - wait 'til you see her princess gown

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her young tot’s sparkly dress which echoed Stacey's stunning corseted, floor-length gown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils incredible Pickle Cottage transformation for wedding

Alongside a sweet photo of the two outfits hanging side-by-side, Stacey penned: "I hung mine and Rose's wedding dresses up in my bedroom and every time I walk in to go to bed my heart just bursts.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's new husband Joe designed £35k engagement ring to be extra sparkly

MORE: Best V-neck wedding dresses 2022: From Coast, Net-a-Porter, ASOS & more

"Her dress was made from the off-cuts of mine. I would wear it every day if it was socially acceptable."

Stacey shared a snap of Rose's sweet matching dress

Stacey and Joe, 40, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Pickle Cottage on Sunday 24 July. The loved-up couple exchanged vows in front of Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, and their young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months.

The pair began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon loves this cult Aussie beauty brand – and they've launched a new range for oily skin

Stacey has since shared a selection of stunning photos with her fans documenting her special day. Taking to Instagram, the former X Factor shared a carousel of snaps which gave centre stage to her gorgeous dress from Verona Bridal.

Stacey looked so gorgeous in her corseted wedding dress. © Chelsea White

The bride looked sensational in her princess-style wedding gown which featured dainty shoulder straps and a built-in corset.

She teamed her dress with a thin white veil, a crown of daisies, a pair of fabulous sparkly shoes and some delicate gold jewellery. Joe, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his navy three-piece suit, crisp white shirt, and sage green bow tie.

The presenter went back to blonde for her big day

Alongside the loved-up snaps, Stacey penned: "Forever Me and My Husband. I don't think I will ever get used to saying that. It all feels like a dream."

"The most special day that we didn't ever want to end. We love you all & the special community we've built on here so, so much and couldn't wait to share these moments with you", she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.