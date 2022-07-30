Stacey Solomon reveals incredible plans for wedding decorations after lavish nuptials

Stacey Solomon is making sure her wedding decorations don't go to waste by donating them to charity.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares first wedding photos - wait 'til you see her princess gown

The Loose Women star – who wed Joe Swash at their Essex home, dubbed Pickle Cottage, on Sunday – admitted that while the couple are still blissfully in their wedding "bubble", she has started the process of getting their home back to normal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils incredible Pickle Cottage transformation for wedding

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories of the wedding décor being taken down on Friday, Stacey revealed that Barnardo's charity had already come to collect "tents, tubes, and mini tables", which were used to create a "little pickle" section at the ceremony.

The charity also took "cutlery, plates, candles, and fejiaks" to give to "families and children they support or to raise money for them".

MORE: Stacey Solomon's new husband Joe designed £35k engagement ring to be extra sparkly

RELATED: This bargain Reformation wedding dress is sending brides wild

Sharing another video of what appeared to be their makeshift reception area, Stacey said: "We have cleaned down all of the tables and chairs and they're ready to be donated.

Stacey and Joe are donating their wedding decorations to charity

"We wanted to spread the donations across different charities so if you know any refugees, organisations, or charities that need furniture, glassware and lanterns, etc, please share them with me and I'll get to as many as possible."

Something Stacey won't be donating though are the beautiful floral arrangements hanging from the ceiling of the barn where they held their reception.

They are donating furniture and glassware among other things

Stacey admitted she wanted to keep those "forever" to remind them of their day because it was "so special". She's also keeping her bridal bouquet and plans to "dry them flat and frame them".

The couple banned phones at the wedding so everyone could "breath and live in each precious moment", but they did finally share a photo, taken by photographer Chelsea White, from their big day on Friday.

Stacey is planning ti frame her wedding bouquet

Stacey looked gorgeous in a princess-style wedding dress from Verona Bridal, which boasted an exquisite corset top and chic chiffon off-the-shoulder straps. She teamed the gown with a thin white veil and a crown of daisies that covered the back of her head, while wearing her long blonde locks down, and finished off her outfit with a pair of sparkly shoes.

Stacey and Joe exchanged vows in front of Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, and their young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months. The pair began dating in 2015 and had originally planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.