Bride Stacey Solomon shares first wedding photos - wait 'til you see her princess gown

Stacey Solomon, 32, may have shared lots of details with her fans when it came to her wedding prep with Joe Swash, 40, but she went very quiet following their wedding on Sunday 24 July – until now.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share the first photos from her intimate nuptials which took place at her Essex home, nicknamed Pickle Cottage, in front of the likes of her close friend and cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch and her co-star Denise Welch.

The bride looked gorgeous in a princess-style wedding dress that featured shoulder straps and a plunging neckline, which she chose during an emotional home fitting with her sister Jemma earlier this year.

She teamed the gown with a thin white veil and a crown of daisies that covered the back of her head, while wearing her long blonde locks down, and finished off her outfit with a pair of sparkly shoes, which she recently ensured matched her little girl Rose, thanks to her DIY efforts.

Stacey looked so gorgeous

Stacey shared a glimpse of her gorgeous pointed-toe wedding flats complete with a luxe satin material and statement bow from high-end brand Mach & Mach, which cost a cool £745. She added a similar sparkly bow to Rose's white pumps and wrote: "Rose's dress is being made from the off-cuts of my dress. So I wanted to make her some shoes to match mine. So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes."

Stacey and Joe exchanged vows in front of Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, and their young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months. The pair began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.

Stacey chose her wedding dress at home with her sister

He originally presented Stacey with a halo engagement ring with two Australian opals – a sentimental tribute to where they fell in love – but the TV star revealed they had it altered to include a gold band shortly before they exchanged vows.

"Joe also had my ring changed to gold because I wear more gold than silver. It's all the same stones but we moved them around a bit so it was more dainty for my fingers," she wrote.

The couple got married in the garden of their home, Pickle Cottage

The MailOnline confirmed the couple had a traditional Jewish ceremony in a marquee in their back garden on Sunday, before enjoying a performance by TOWIE star James Argent's The Arg Band.

Shortly afterwards, Stacey released a candid video showing the incredible dining table set up, featuring a wooden gazebo and dining tables decorated with beautiful white flower garlands, green foliage and fairy lights.

