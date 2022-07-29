Stacey Solomon fans' are all saying the same thing about her wedding dress Stacey was a vision!

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon sent fans into a tailspin on Thursday after she unexpectedly unveiled the gorgeous photos from her magical wedding to new husband Joe Swash.

MORE: Bride Stacey Solomon shares first wedding photos - wait 'til you see her princess gown

In the photos, taken by bridal photographer Chelsea White, the beautiful bride showed off the stunning details of her incredible wedding gown from Verona Bridal, which boasted an exquisite corset top and chic chiffon off-the-shoulder straps. Fans unanimously agreed that the ITV star could be mistaken for royalty in the stunning gown.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils incredible Pickle Cottage transformation for wedding

"A real life princess, huge congrats to you both!" One follower penned. An enthused guest added: "It was the best day you looked amazing, a real life princess! I love you and your special family."

SEE: Stacey Solomon's new husband Joe designed £35k engagement ring to be extra sparkly

READ: Newlywed Stacey Solomon shares first look inside fairytale wedding to Joe Swash

A third said: "A real life princess! Congratulations to you both xx."

Stacey unveiled the photos on Thursday

Celebrity pals also weighed in on the mother-of-fours fabulous update. Gemma Atkinson penned: "Beautiful pictures! Congratulations on your special day," with two red love hearts.

Mollie King replied: "So stunning!! You look gorgeous and so happy! Congratulations!"

Ashley Roberts said: "Beautiful," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Husband Joe changed Stacey's ring ahead of the big day

Best friend Mrs Hinch couldn't contain her surprise when Stacey shockingly shared her idyllic snaps. The influencer was promoting a fun reel she had made about a decorative ladder when she was surprised by Stacey's post and quickly reacted to it on her Stories.

"Oh my gosh stuff my reel, I've just seen this," she hilariously wrote alongside the gorgeous photos. "I'm crying again. A beautiful day for the most beautiful couple. We love you both," she added.

The star showed of her epic garden transformation for her special day

Stacey and Josh married last Sunday in front of family and friends, at their gorgeous home-ceremony at their Essex abode Pickle Cottage, and on Thursday they finally shared the first pictures of their big day.

Stacey and Joe exchanged vows in front of Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, and their young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months.

The pair began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.