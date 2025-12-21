Lady Eliza Spencer shares first look at secret engagement party

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, got engaged to Channing Millerd while on a sun-soaked getaway to Santorini in July

Lady Eliza Spencer was a vision in white on 20 December as the model, and her fiancé, Channing Millerd, brought together a group of their closest friends and family to attend a party celebrating their engagement

The niece of the late Princess Diana, 33, looked radiant in a crisp white mini dress covered in dainty appliqué flowers. The piece featured a beautiful square neckline, fitted bodice, and A-line skirt. 

eliza spencer in white dress and channing millerd in blue shirt outside © Instagram
The happy couple celebrated their engagement by hosting a private party

She teamed the dress with white heels and drop earrings and styled her platinum blonde hair in loose waves, which were gathered into a half-updo. Meanwhile, her entrepreneur beau wore a blue linen shirt and white trousers, both perfectly suited to the rooftop beachside spot in Cape Town. 

Eliza, amelia and kitty spencer with mum and brother© Instagram
Eliza's siblings and mother all showed up to celebrate with her

Also in attendance was Eliza's mother, model Victoria Aitken, as well as her two sisters, Lady Kitty Spencer, 34, and Lady Amelia, 33, and half-brother, Samuel Aitken. All the ladies got the bride-to-be's stylish memo, rocking gorgeous sundresses and peep-toe heels. 

dimly lit table with wine glasses on tray© Instagram
The engagement party was a lavish affair

Lady Eliza and Channing's love story

Lady Eliza and Channing go way back, having met at a dinner party in South Africa (where the Spencer girls were raised) 15 years ago, which had been arranged by her twin sister Amelia's husband, Greg Mallett, who was a longtime friend of Channing's from school.

Channing Millerd and Lady Eliza Spencer sitting on a blue velvet sofa© Getty
Eliza and Channing met via Amelia's husband Greg Mallett

"I'd been single for about two years and wasn't really socialising much. I didn't plan to go, but Amelia and my best friend dragged me there," Eliza told HELLO! in her exclusive engagement interview earlier this month. "That's where I met Channing for the first time." 

Channing pops the question

After nine years together, the pair got engaged in private in Santorini in July, with Channing popping the question with a beautiful 2.5-carat, pear-cut diamond set ring. 

The stunning engagement ring© Lady Eliza Spencer
The couple got engaged in July

"I went shopping with my dad and brother-in-law, visiting many different diamond merchants in South Africa, trying to find the perfect stone. I eventually found it in a bespoke jewellers in Cape Town, then designed the ring myself," the groom-to-be told us. "I had a very clear vision – although perhaps there was some subliminal messaging imparted throughout the years."

"I told him the shape that I loved," Eliza told us. "It's perfect – the most beautiful ring ever – and so special that it's from South Africa."

channing proposing on rooftop at night© Instagram
Eliza's engagement ring features a 2.5-carat, pear-cut diamond

Though the couple hasn't yet set a location for their big day, they did hint at possible options. "Some of our best memories have been made in the Mediterranean. Then, at the same time, all of our friends and family have done weddings in Cape Town," Eliza said.

"I've never been to Lake Como, but it looks so beautiful," she continues. "I think that would be my dream destination, but we still have to visit it first."

HELLO! will be revealing more details about the secret engagement party in the new year. 

