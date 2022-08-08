Binky Felstead's two stunning wedding rings feature 60 diamonds – details The TV star has been spotted with three rings on her left hand

Binky Felstead stunned her followers when she revealed her Art Deco engagement ring from Max Frederik Darnton, so it should come as no surprise that her wedding bands are just as impressive.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 32, tied the knot for the second time in Corfu in July in front of her two young children, India and Wolfie, and her MIC co-stars Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor, Rosie Fortesque and Ollie Locke. During the celebrations, which included a boat party, Binky was pictured wearing not one but two stunning wedding rings from Philippa Herbert – and they feature around 60 diamonds in total.

Alexandra Michell, Gemologist at Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4's Posh Pawn, exclusively told HELLO!: "To match MiC Binky’s bespoke engagement ring from Philippa Herbert, she has chosen from the same British jewellery brand two Thread and Grain Set Full Eternity bands.

"These are 18ct yellow gold channel rings, set with 0.05cts natural diamonds, with approximately 30 stones in each band. Added up, there are 1.50cts of diamonds total per band - so 3cts total across the two Binky wears.

Binky's diamond engagement and wedding rings from Philippa Herbert. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

"Shouldering the engagement ring, they are tailored to fit snuggly against her custom ring avoiding any unsightly gaps."

The brand's eternity rings retail for £2,800, so two would set her back £5,600, and they can be customised to include natural or lab-grown diamonds.

The couple got married for the second time in Corfu in July 2022. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

Binky appears to have been wearing three rings on her left hand since her first wedding in July 2021, which took place at Chelsea's Old Town Hall seven weeks after the couple welcomed their son Wolfie.

She was spotted wearing her made-to-order wedding bands next to her vintage octagonal engagement ring, which features one large gem in the centre and plenty of sparkling stones around the edge. Max presented her with the ring back in September 2020 with his stepdaughter India's help.

The TV star showed off her engagement ring from Max in 2020

Announcing her engagement news, Binky showed off her new accessory and wrote: "The easiest 'Yes' EVER! On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him. I love you Max - you bring out the best in me. I'm so lucky [red heart emoji]."

At the time, Kimberley Abruzzo from Rare Carat reported: "In total there are probably about six or seven carats of diamonds, and the ring likely to cost six figures."

