Princess Eugenie majorly wowed the world over with her modern royal wedding on Friday, working with an enviable glam squad of fashion designers to put together her vision for the big day. And while it was recently revealed that she had in fact opted to have three outfits created for the celebrations, it's only now that one of her designers, Zac Posen, has revealed more unseen details about the Hollywood-glamour gown he created for her formal reception dinner on Friday evening.

Image: Instagram @zacposen

The rose-blush, draped number was arguably the most show-stopping of Eugenie's choices, and Zac - who owns his namesake label as well as being Creative Director of the Brooks Brothers womenswear lines – posted a snap of the material and embroidery he used on Tuesday. The photograph shows the beautiful intricate floral motifs of the gown, which can't be seen clearly in the official picture of Jack and Eugenie.

In a nod to her heritage, the royal bride chose the white rose of York to adorn the gown, which Zac explained in his caption. "Dear diary, a fairytale weekend I will never forget. #whiteroseofyork," he wrote next to the image. Aw.

Eugenie's stunning second gown

We already knew that the designer was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside when designing the gown, which featured a bias-cut pin-tucked plissé and a blush hue that reflects the colour of an English rose. Mr Posen took particular inspiration from the White Rose of York, and the official palace release revealed that the family flower was also subtly embroidered on both the shoulder and back, which featured a unique cape detail.

Zac's snap shows the needlework up close - a gorgeous silver thread and tiny pearls adorn the leaves of each motif. And of course, now all we want to see is the back detail of the beautiful gown! Plenty of Zac's followers agree, with one writing: "We want a back view of the gown," and another adding: "Please post a picture of the dress featuring that detail – we all want to see!" Here's hoping…