Bridesmaid Mrs Hinch parties with Stacey Solomon as she shares new wedding details

Sophie Hinchliffe has revealed how Stacey Solomon asked her to be a bridesmaid at her wedding with Joe Swash.

The star, who took to her Instagram which boasts up to four and a half million followers, was answering questions in an impromptu Q&A.

"We were in the cinema together stuffing our faces with popcorn and ice-cream at the time", she said on her Instagram story, followed by a laughing emoji.

She continued: "So (we) left the film early and went girlie shopping instead but we were both so shocked at the price of the designer sunglasses that we walked out empty-handed, and went for some Wasabi instead!"

Sophie ended the answer by tagging Loose Women's Stacey, and wrote: "@staceysolomon the most beautiful bride, we love you xx."

Mrs Hinch shared this post

The 32-year-old also included a picture and a video of her and Stacey together at her wedding, with the two smiling for the camera and having a fabulous time dancing.

On Sunday, Stacey shared gorgeous photos of her bridesmaids on her Instagram. "So grateful to be surrounded by the most incredible women we could ever wish for… Love you all to the moon and back," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Sophie responded to the sweet post, and added: "God I just love you stace… The best day with the most beautiful kind girls… Thank you for having me by your side… what a perfect day it was."

Sophie also took the time to answer questions about her new farm, revealing that it is almost finished. She said: "I would say 95% complete! There's little pieces to finish but that won't take long at all… I'm planning on doing a Hinch farm tour on here soon."

