Mrs Hinch reveals surprise at seeing Stacey Solomon's wedding photos with Joe Swash The influencer attended the nuptials last week

Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, and her husband Jamie attended Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding at her home in Essex, nicknamed Pickle Cottage, – but it seems the release of her official photos caught her completely by surprise!

On Thursday night, the influencer was promoting a fun reel she had made about a decorative ladder when she was surprised by Stacey's post and quickly reacted to it on her Stories.

"Oh my gosh stuff my reel, I've just seen this," she hilariously wrote alongside the gorgeous photos. "I'm crying again. A beautiful day for the most beautiful couple. We love you both," she added.

Stacey and Josh married last Sunday in front of family and friends, and on Thursday they finally shared the first pictures of their big day.

Mrs Hinch was quick to react to Stacey's wedding photos

The photos, taken by bridal photographer Chelsea White, show the bride looking gorgeous in a princess-style wedding dress that featured shoulder straps and a plunging neckline, which she chose during an emotional home fitting with her sister Jemma earlier this year.

She teamed the gown with a thin white veil and a crown of daisies that covered the back of her head, while wearing her long blonde locks down, and finished off her outfit with a pair of sparkly shoes, which she recently ensured matched her little girl Rose, thanks to her DIY efforts.

Stacey and Joe shared several photos from the big day at Pickle Cottage

Stacey and Joe exchanged vows in front of Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, and their young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months. The pair began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.