Crown Prince Hussein's fiancée's engagement dress is mighty like Kate Middleton's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fashion icon, even before she married into the royal family, but one of her most memorable outfits was the blue dress she wore for her engagement photos with Prince William.

READ: 12 intimate royal proposals: From Princess Eugenie's holiday to Zara Tindall's movie night

Eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed that her frock looks familiar. The latest royal couple to announce their engagement is Crown Prince Hussein and his new fiancée Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, who wore a strikingly similar outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Which royal has the most expensive engagement ring?

Queen Rania's son, 28, took to Instagram to share an official photo of the newly-engaged couple on Thursday, writing: "Alhamdulillah. We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes."

SEE: 28 royal brides with historic wedding dresses: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice & more

RELATED: How to make your wedding flowers sustainable and affordable - royal florist reveals all

The royal looked dapper in a black suit and a blue tie, while Rajwa wore a stunning dress from Costarellos. With its soft blue colour, draped material, V-neck and fitted waist, it bears several similarities to the one Kate Middleton wore to announce her engagement to the Duke of Cambridge in 2010.

Ms Rajwa looked beautiful in a blue dress for her engagement portrait with Crown Prince Hussein

Rajwa paired the A-line dress, which retails for £1,455, with a delicate silver necklace and her new show-stopping pear-shaped engagement ring, wearing her long brunette hair in bouncy curls just like Duchess Kate.

Costarellos blue dress, £1,455.03, Atterley.com

Meanwhile, Prince William's now-wife turned to Issa for her navy blue wrap dress, which cost £575. It became hugely popular with royal fans as it was made in the same blue as her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which previously belonged to William's mother, Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge famously wore a blue gown that matched her engagement ring in 2010

Similarities aside, Crown Prince Hussein's latest portrait was met with an outpouring of love from his followers. "Beautiful couple," wrote one, and another added: "So happy for you both."

The Jordan Palace announced the news of the couple's engagement on Wednesday, with the engagement taking place at the home of Ms Rajwa's father in Riyadh, where members of both families were in attendance.

Photos shared by the Palace to Instagram showed the happy couple smiling as they celebrated the news. In the snap, Hussein rocked a similar black suit while Rajwa looked beautiful in a white dress with gold embroidery.

MORE: The Queen's 11 royal wedding rules for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more brides

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.