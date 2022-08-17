Queen Rania's son Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan announces engagement - details The couple shared the happy news on Wednesday

Congratulations are in order for Crown Prince Hussein and his new fiancée, Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif.

The Jordan Palace announced the news of the couple's engagement on Wednesday, with the engagement taking place at the home of Ms Rajwa's father in Riyadh, where members of both families were in attendance.

Photos shared by the Palace to Instagram showed the happy couple smiling as they celebrated the news, as well as the bride-to-be's beautiful and distinctively-shaped diamond ring Prior to his engagement, Hussein was known for being one of the most sought-after royal bachelors.

The son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania even played host to Prince William during his tour of the Middle East, propelling him to global fame.

He's more than just a pretty face, however. A graduate of prestigious Georgetown University in the States, he also served in the army after graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2017 and made history in 2015 as the youngest person ever to chair a meeting of the Security Council at the United Nations.

The couple's happy news was shared to Instagram

The Crown Prince will one day inherit the throne, and has already taken on many official royal duties over the last few years, including stepping in for his dad earlier this year, when the King was hospitalised for spinal surgery.

He's also head of the Crown Prince Foundation, which was set up to helping local youth "employ their full potential and creativity."

He plays an active role in all of his foundation's initiatives, from helping open the Al Hussein Technical University to providing cochlear implants to the hearing impaired to teaching leadership skills to high school students.

Hussein and his parents welcoming Prince Charles and Camilla in 2021

The 28-year-old's Instagram account suggests that in his free time, he enjoys motorcycling in the desert, rock climbing, football and camping.

In 2017, he appeared to be pictured on a trip with some celebrity pals including Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding and Meghan Markle's designer friend Misha Nonoo.

