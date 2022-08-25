Why Ben Affleck isn't in any of his wedding photos with Jennifer Lopez Where is her husband Ben?

A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got Hollywood buzzing over the weekend when the two wed at the Pearl Habour actor's Georgia mansion.

Jennifer, known for her hits On The Floor and Jenny From the Block, recently showed off her gorgeous wedding dresses by Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Love Story

The 53-year-old singer and actress wore three looks by the famous brand and looked incredible in all of them. One dress was a breathtaking backless full-length gown that featured ruffles flowing into a train, whilst another had a Swarovski crystal-embellished neckline.

The new bride took to her website to show off her looks, but fans were left wondering where her beau Ben is in the pictures.

Some may have speculated that Ben is just a private person - and understandably so considering the media pressure he and Jennifer had faced during their first engagement in 2002.

One of the images Jennifer shared after her wedding to Ben

The two split shortly after their first engagement and went on to marry other famous faces. Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner whilst J.Lo tied the knot to musician Marc Anthony.

But the couple's love was far too strong to keep them separated, with the Hollywood stars rekindling their romance. A short while later in April, they announced their second engagement - much to the delight of their fans!

The couple are so in love

So where is Ben, some may ask? Fear not! Whilst, not all the details and pictures have been revealed, Jennifer announced in her newsletter that she plans on sharing more stunning pictures soon.

She wrote: "I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo…" Wonderful news!

Ben, who starred in Deep Water, and his Hustlers wife actress were spotted at an Italian hotel recently, with the two being smitten with each other following their three-day wedding.

