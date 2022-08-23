Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's decadent wedding gifts revealed

Jennifer Lopez has remained tight-lipped about the details of their second wedding to Ben Affleck, but it seems as though the couple gave their wedding guests a sweet parting gift.

As per Deux Moi, guests staying at a Savannah hotel near the couple's wedding venue – Ben's $8 million, 87-acre Georgia estate – were given a personalised gift alongside a card that read: "Thank you so much for making our wedding weekend so special. Sweet dreams, J&B."

An open box from Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate revealed four tasty dark chocolate cubes – two decorated with gold hummingbirds and the other two featuring the couple's initials. The menu showed guests could tuck into Tahitian Vanilla, Raspberry Hibiscus, Vietnamese Coffee and Kumaru.

Although only four chocolates are visible, it appears to be the brand's eight-piece gift box, which retails for $34 for a custom selection of flavours.

JLo looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren gown

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot for the second time on Saturday 20 August in front of star-studded guests including Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, although Ben's brother Casey confirmed he was not among them.

However, he later shared a throwback Instagram photo of himself with the couple when they were first dating, and added the sweet caption: "Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.

Casey Affleck shared a sweet tribute to his new sister-in-law

"Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"

The couple's guests and children were all asked to wear unconventional white outfits for the occasion. JLo and Ben were pictured walking down the aisle accompanied by the groom's three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the bride's 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she welcomed with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

JLo was a striking bride in a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown, with a backless design, a fishtail skirt and a never-ending train. Meanwhile, her husband rocked a white jacket with a black bow tie.

