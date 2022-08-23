Jennifer Lopez surprises fans with exciting first glimpse from wedding to Ben Affleck

Following her highly-anticipated second nuptials – which was twenty years in the making – Jennifer Lopez is finally ready to share all the details.

The star has been absent from social media for the month of August, having spent July enjoying her honeymoon alongside Ben Affleck and their five children, traveling to Paris, France and Capri, Italy.

Now, just days after her second wedding celebrations in her husband's Savannah, Georgia property, she is finally sharing all the details that fans have been itching to know.

The star took to Instagram to reveal a first glimpse into all of her wedding looks, and fans went wild with excitement about finally getting to hear all about her special day.

The first photo is as bridal as it gets, and captures a close-up look at the songstress' make-up and veil for the wedding.

The snapshot sees Jennifer looking head on to the camera, and she is truly glowing with a sun-kissed tan, a frosty silver eye make-up look, and nude lipstick.

The fabulous first glimpse

Other details revealed by the post are the pearl and diamond earrings she accessorized with, a high neckline with a feather trim, and she has a white tulle veil covering her face.

Fans immediately rushed to compliment her and express their excitement of finally getting to see a better look into every little bridal detail. They wrote: "Aww can't wait to see," and: "Simply stunning," as well as: "So gorgeous," plus another added: "I love you Jennifer!" and a fifth said: "Most perfect bride ever."

For her first Las Vegas wedding, she wore a dress from an old movie she was in

For the momentous day, Jennifer honored her roots by wearing a custom gown by Ralph Lauren, who, just like the Let's Get Loud hitmaker, also grew up in the Bronx.

The gown featured cap sleeves, an open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing. She topped it off with a cathedral length veil which was featured on the first look she shared on Instagram.

