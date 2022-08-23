Jennifer Lopez shares first look at her THREE Ralph Lauren wedding dresses Stunning!

Jennifer Lopez has shared the first look at the three gorgeous wedding dresses that she wore to marry Ben Affleck on 20 August 2022.

The singer and actress wore three looks by Ralph Lauren, the first a stunning backless full-length gown - a version of the designer's classic turtleneck column dress - with ruffle cap sleeves and a high neckline, with over 1000 handkerchiefs cut into ruffles to create a voluminous cascade down into a train.

Jennifer shared the looks on her newsletter

The second featured a dramatic keyhole neck with a Swarovski crystal-embellished neckline and a mermaid skirt that fell to her feet, while she also wore an evening gown with a twenties twist, as the neckline and arms featured draped pearl beading.

"The dresses were dreamy, thank you Ralph Lauren," Jennifer wrote in the blog post sent to fans, adding that she would share more pictures.

The first dress was a tist on the designer's classic column dress

Jennifer wore a cathedral-length veil with the first two gowns, and also shared the designer's sketches alongside the finished products.

Hours earlier Jennifer shared the first picture of the special day, a close-up of her make-up and veil for the wedding.

The second was embellished with crystals

The snapshot saw Jennifer looking head on to the camera, and she was truly glowing with a sun-kissed tan, a frosty silver eye make-up look, and nude lipstick.

Ben wore a classic white suit and jacket with a black bow tie, all by Ralph Lauren, while their five children - Jennifer welcomed twins Max and Emme during her marriage to Marc Anthony, and Ben has three children with ex Jennife Garner - all wore custom Ralph Lauren in white.

A third dress featured pearl beading

Jennifer and Ben's three-day wedding took place at the actor's waterside Georgia estate, and the couple reportedly made the most of the location by creating their own private beach for their guests to enjoy.

Set on 87 acres of land, Ben's Riceboro estate boasts three separate buildings – the main house, dubbed 'The Big House', the secluded 'Summer Cottage' near the North Newport River on Hampton Island, and the rustic 'Oyster House'.

According to the MailOnline, JLo and Ben shipped in sand to create a beach for guests, alongside a diving platform, kayaks, parasols and sun chairs.