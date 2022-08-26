EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams makes candid confession about Simon Cowell's wedding

David Walliams and Simon Cowell are known for their hilariously conflicting judging styles on Britain's Got Talent.

MORE: David Walliams shares hilarious photos from 'honeymoon'

But despite their differences, they have been friends for ten years, and in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the Little Britain creator revealed a major detail about Simon's upcoming wedding to his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Walliams Makes Rare Comment About Son

In response to being asked whether he was asked to be Simon's best man, he hilariously replied: "I have not, I don't know when he's getting married. I guess if he has a big wedding, I'll get invited and I guess if he has a small wedding I'll just read about it."

READ: BGT judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams & more have the most epic homes – inside

SEE: David Walliams shares photo with 'young son' – but it's not what it seems

The star added: "It's nice, I get on really well with Lauren it's lovely…and with Eric, it's wonderful to see how happy he is because obviously, I've known him for a decade."

Whilst also being a familiar face on television, David is also known for his incredible children's books and, ahead of his latest novel Spaceboy, he revealed how his son Alfred and his nephew help him come up with ideas for his stories.

David and Simon have the most hilarious friendship

"My son might be walking in the park and might come up with an idea for me, or you can overhear a conversation or maybe you see a news story on TV that gives you an idea. We look at all my books together and read them and he's interested," the 51-year-old explained.

"Coming up with ideas is the fun part so he definitely gets into that and my nephew too… It's fun to come up with ideas."

Spaceboy preorder, £7.49, Waterstones

The father-of-one also revealed why he chooses to keep his son out of the limelight. He explained: "Well because it's just childhood isn't it being in the spotlight, I don't see how that would help them you don't know what they're going to want to do with their lives. What's the point of them being on display, I don't understand it. "

"They might choose to do something completely private with their lives in which case there doesn't seem to be any advantage to it. You've got to make your own choices about that sort of thing. I knew what I was getting into, this is what I signed up to. Making a television program, you know it's different, it's unavoidable and if you're a kid it must be quite hard."

Spaceboy by David Walliams, illustrated by Adam Stower. Out on 29th September 2022, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.