With summer upon us, many celebrities are heading off on their holidays and this includes David Walliams, who had a cheeky response when he bumped into another celeb.

The Britain's Got Talent judge ran into former footballing star Jamie Redknapp, and in a photo the pair posed together. In the snap, David wore a plain blue shirt, while Jamie almost looked to be his double in a simple mint-green top and both of them wore a pair of snazzy sunglasses. "Honeymoon," David simply captioned the photo.

Jamie quickly responded to the post as he shared a heart emoji for his 'husband'.

Other fans got in on the joke, as one jested: "You guys make a great couple," and another teased: "Enjoy both of you both looking great!"

And a third jokingly questioned: "Are you cheating on Simon?"

David shared a photo from his 'honeymoon' with Jamie

David appeared to spend a fair bit of time with Jamie during his trip, and on his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of himself posing alongside Jamie's wife, Frida.

Frida looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous white floral dress, but David also grabbed attention in a shirt that was emblazoned with multicoloured hearts.

The children's author is currently single, but he was recently linked to fashion designer Suzan Mutesi during his stay in Sydney last month.

The star spent some time with the Redknapps

Suzan, 36, shared a video with her fans showing the pair smiling as they announced their "engagement", with David appearing with his arm wrapped around her and telling the camera, "We're getting married, so watch this space."

While the video was considered to be tongue-in-cheek, the couple were seen enjoying a date night over the weekend, with David taking Suzan to see Baz Lurhmann's Elvis at Hoyts cinemas in Sydney's Moore Park.

According to an eyewitness, the pair "couldn't keep their hands off each other" and shared a passionate kiss during the almost three-hour movie.

