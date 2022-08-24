Jennifer Lopez's mermaid wedding dresses were iconic – and we've found the best lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez's fans knew she'd deliver when it came to her wedding day, and the Marry Me actress did not disappoint with her three gorgeous bridal gowns – all designed by Ralph Lauren.

RELATED: 24 amazing websites to buy wedding dresses online: ASOS, Net-A-Porter, Revolve and more

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker tied the knot with Ben Affleck on 20 August 2022 at the Deep Water actor's Georgia estate. In her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed she started the celebrations in a backless full-length gown with a high neckline and 1,000 handkerchiefs making up her voluminous fishtail skirt and train.

Jennifer was a stunning bride in three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses

For her wedding reception, JLo changed into a vintage, 1920s-style evening gown with draped pearls and Swarovski crystals. Finally, her third dress of the day came complete with a keyhole neckline embellished with more crystals, an open back, an organza hood and a mermaid skirt.

All three of her gowns were undoubtedly very different, but her first and final gown did have one thing in common – a mermaid skirt. Feeling inspired? Even if you can't get your hands on three custom-made designer wedding dresses, we've scoured the internet for some beautiful lookalikes with similar figure-flattering silhouettes. Take a look…

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress lookalikes

Ruffled mermaid wedding dress, £224.92/$264.92, Etsy

Copy JLo's statement ruffled skirt with this embroidered organza and tulle gown with a chapel train.

SHOP: 10 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter & more

MORE: Best V-neck wedding dresses 2022: From Coast, Net-a-Porter, ASOS & more

Halter neck embellished wedding dress, £155/$243, Chi Chi London

Complete with embellished detailing, a high halter neck and a low back, this has plenty of similarities to the singer's third frock.

Fishtail lace wedding dress, was £189 now £56/$65.92, Coast

Pick and choose from Jennifer's gowns to create your dream gown – perhaps this backless fishtail frock with some timeless lace.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's unique wedding tribute to stepdaughter Violet at rustic nuptials

READ: Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's decadent wedding gifts revealed

Galvan wedding dress, £2,095/$2,495, Net-A-Porter

Keep it classic with a square-neck, satin-crepe gown that highlights your figure.

Halter neck mermaid wedding dress, was £160 now £128/$222.50, ASOS

With a high neck, open back and flared skirt, this bridal gown ticks all the boxes.

Loulou strappy back mermaid wedding dress, £4,044/$4,510, Farfetch

A fitted bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a flared hem creates that flattering hourglass silhouette. And how beautiful is the beaded strappy back?

Fishtail wedding dress, £55.99/$65.91, Ever-Pretty

Available in sizes 8 to 20, this elegant gown features a sweetheart neckline and fishtail silhouette.

House of CB lace wedding dress, £699/$1,049, Selfridges

SHOP NOW

Get your hands on a slim-fit frock with a corset bodice, spaghetti straps and all-over floral lace overlay – gorgeous.

Thigh split fishtail wedding dress, £59.99/$70.62, Ever-Pretty

SHOP NOW

The figure-hugging lace bodice is perfectly complemented by the sweeping tulle skirt – complete with a thigh high slit.

True Violet open back wedding dress, was £192 now £142.50/$206.50, ASOS

Balance long sleeves with an open strappy back with this True Violet bargain.

SEE: 28 royal brides with historic wedding dresses: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.