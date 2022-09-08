Gavin Rossdale's daughter Daisy Lowe celebrates engagement

Gavin Rossdale may be walking down the aisle very soon after his daughter, Daisy Lowe, announced her engagement.

The model took to Instagram to reveal that her boyfriend, Jordan Saul, has asked her to marry him.

Alongside a photo of her kissing her future husband, she wrote: "We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap. "I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be."

Fans rushed to show their support and commented: "OH MY GOSH I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER. CONGRATS LOVERS," and, "this is amazing news".

Daisy is the daughter of the Bush rocker and Pearl Lowe. She celebrated her two year anniversary with real estate developer, Jordan, in June.

At the time, she took to social media and announced: "2 years of you @jordanjaysaul. I'm a few days late because we were having too much fun… to say I'm grateful for you is the biggest understatement. Two years in & it feels like twenty…" She added: "Thank you for being my favourite adventure everyday."

Daisy announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years

Gavin - who shares three sons with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani - got to spend time with all of his children over the summer and delighted fans with a family snapshot and a heartfelt message about them.

Gavin was in the middle of the snap, with Daisy to his left, alongside youngest son Apollo. To the right of the image were Zuma and Kingston, with Kingston protectively putting his arm around his dad's shoulder.

Gavin got to spend time with all of his children over the summer

In a moving caption, Gavin penned: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me.

"Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Daughter Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all."

