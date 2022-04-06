Gwen Stefani reveals real feelings about "really small" ranch wedding The Voice stars had an intimate gathering in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding may have appeared to be a fairytale event from the photos, but they were one of the thousands of couples whose plans were scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Voice judges tied the knot in July 2021 on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, where they got engaged in October 2020, and Gwen revealed the large guest list was whittled down until it became a "very small" wedding. After Ellen DeGeneres jokingly asked the star why she didn't follow through with her previous offer to make the chat show host her maid of honour, she responded: "COVID."

Gwen added: "It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways." It may not have been a stadium full of attendees, but it was very thoughtful since Blake is said to have built a chapel on his estate.

"It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be," she continued. Speaking of how she feels about marriage as she approaches their first anniversary, she said: "Marriage itself is just so fun," and she "feels very blessed."

Gwen and Blake had an intimate wedding at his Oklahoma ranch

No Doubt singer Gwen wore two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang. The first was a white strapless multi-layered tulle dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction".

She added a beautiful veil that featured the embroidered names of her new husband and her three children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. This was a beautiful touch that paid tribute to the children she shares with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale.

The couple got engaged at the same place

For the evening celebrations, the singer made a quick change, opting for a strapless mini dress with fishnet tights and white boots. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote alongside the black and white picture.

Blake later revealed that the couple wrote their own vows – and his included singing his new single, We Can Reach The Stars.

Gwen revealed she thought it "was the perfect amount of people"

Sharing a beautiful snapshot of him and Gwen from their wedding, overlooking the gorgeous Oklahoma landscape, he wrote: "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead…

"#WeCanReachTheStars. Midnight. Pre-order #BodyLanguage (Deluxe) now," he concluded, revealing that the single would drop the same night.

Gwen reposted Blake's message on her own Instagram account, adding the note: "Yep.. this happened to me [prayer emoji] @blakeshelton i love u."

