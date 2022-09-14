Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary with sweet message The couple left fans stunned

Justin and Hailey Beiber celebrated a major milestone this past Tuesday, by sharing heart-warming photos on each other's Instagram.

On September 13, 2022, the couple documented their fourth anniversary on social media by sharing photos of each other over the past years.

"4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you," Hailey wrote to her 47 million followers.

The first of the five photos uploaded by Hailey was taken back in 2018 and shows off her custom wedding dress which has the phrase “Till Death Do Us Part” embroidered into the hemline.

In response to the 25-year-old’s post, husband Justin uploaded a photo of the couple laying in bed with their dog, Oscar.

Hailey wished her other half a happy anniversary with as sweet throwback from their wedding day

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey, thanks for making me better in every way," the Peaches singer said heartfully to his humbling audience of 254 million.

In September of 2018, the hot couple secretly got married at a courthouse in Manhattan, New York, to avoid an overwhelming amount of conflicting press.

It wasn't until over a year later on September 30, 2019, when the couple hosted a traditional ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, with the likes of Usher, Jaden Smith, and the Kardashians in attendance.

Justin also wished his wife a happy anniversary

According to People magazine, the wedding was rather small as there were an estimated 154 of the couple's closest friends and family invited.

The openly Christian couple has been very open about their struggles and how religion has played such a big role in their relationship.

The couple got married secretly four years ago

"The more that you work on it, and you fight for it to be solid and you fight for it to be… We’ve had to work hard on our relationship, and I think that that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other and so close and so solid with each other," Hailey stated in an episode of her Watch series on Facebook.

"There was a lot of forgiveness that you needed to have towards me, and vice versa. We both had made mistakes and I think when we understand how much God's forgiven us and given us grace," Justin added.

