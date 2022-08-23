Everything Justin & Hailey Bieber have said about becoming parents The Biebers are planning to start their own family

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are frequently asked about when they plan to start their own family, especially by their fans.

READ: Justin Bieber cradles tiny newborn - and fans think he's now a dad

The couple often share sweet photos on social media of themselves with their younger siblings or nieces, much to the delight of their followers, who have already predicted that the couple will be "excellent parents".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hailey Bieber opens up about emergency heart surgery

But fans may have to wait a little longer before they see a baby Bieber in the mix, as both Justin and Hailey have admitted they are in no rush to start their own family.

Justin previously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he admitted that his wife has some goals she "wants to accomplish" before she becomes a mom – but when they are ready, he hopes to have a huge family.

SEE: Hailey Bieber’s fans swoon over new family photos with husband Justin

MORE: Hailey Bieber shares sweet way Justin Bieber supports her amid health struggles

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

Justin with Hailey's niece Iris

When Ellen asked him what the "hold up" is on starting a family, he said they're just waiting for the right time.

"There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," he said. "And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

The couple hope to have kids in the future

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Hailey admitted her plans for children have changed. First wanting kids at a "super young" age and now deciding to wait a little longer.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.