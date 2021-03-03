Hailey and Justin Bieber share controversial wedding photo

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot on 13 September 2018, and in honour of Justin's 27th birthday on 1 March, Hailey took to Instagram with a gorgeous photo from their big day.

You might have already seen the snap (the pair have posted it numerous times), but what you may not be aware of is the controversy it sparked.

The focal point of the image is Hailey's veil which reads: "'Till death do us part." If we're going to get technical, the word 'till is a shortened version of until, making the correct abbreviation 'til, with one 'L'.

Hailey shared the image within a series for Justin's birthday

Grammar police were quick to pick the couple up on their mistake back in 2019, but clearly Hailey isn't phased by the possibility of it being spotted for another time.

When the picture was debuted, one fan wrote: "Wait… isn't 'till' spelled incorrectly? Isn't it 'til'?"

Hailey previously shared the image in 2019

Another added: "There's a grammatical error on your train, girl."

This time, however, none of Hailey's followers seem to have called the couple out.

As for their big day, Hailey and Justin hosted not one, but two celebrations. They first tied the knot in private at a civil ceremony in New York, before joining their family and friends at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina a year later. They said their vows in the Somerset Chapel, in front of an extensive A-list crowd including Ed Sheeran, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and more.

Hailey's bespoke Off-White gown was designed by Virgil Abloh, complete with long sleeves, a tulle train, figure-hugging silhouette and, case in point, a cathedral-length veil.

WATCH: Hailey and Justin Bieber open up about mental health in lockdown

Hailey shared her appreciation for the designer in an Instagram post and wrote: "@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off___white team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."

