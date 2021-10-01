Hailey Bieber's fans react to magical wedding photos with husband Justin The couple tied the knot in 2018

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber legally married on 13 September 2018, but they celebrated with friends and family in South Carolina on 30 September 2019. On Thursday, they marked their wedding anniversary by sharing unseen snaps from their nuptials.

SEE: Look back at Justin and Hailey Bieber's stunning wedding day - photos

The model, 24, stunned Instagram fans by posting three photos – one of the couple kissing, another of them doing an almost-identical dance move, and a final one of Hailey's beautiful wedding dress.

Hailey simply wrote the memorable date in the caption: "9.30", and fans showered her with compliments on her outfit. "Stunning bride. Love you so much!!" wrote one, and another gushed: "The prettiest bride everrr!!!!!" A third added: "So beautiful."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Stay hitmaker Justin shared his own picture of the newlyweds, sweetly adding: "Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon."

The bride looked gorgeous in a bespoke Off-White gown designed by Virgil Abloh with a strapless neckline off-the-shoulder lace sleeves, a fitted silhouette with a long train.

The model posted throwback photos on their wedding anniversary

She wore her hair in a low chignon and added a statement veil embroidered with the words: "'Till death do us part." The heartfelt statement has since been a source of controversy among her followers, who argued it was a grammatical error – the word 'till is a shortened version of until, making the correct abbreviation 'til, with one 'L'.

READ: Wedding guest outfit ideas for autumn 2021: From chic dresses to jumpsuits and trouser suits

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares beautiful photos of niece’s wedding day - and they look so alike

The couple hosted two wedding celebrations

Hailey later changed into a Vera Wang slip dress and trainers for her evening reception, featuring an asymmetric cowl neck with a plunging back, hand-draped sleeves and criss-cross strap accent at the back.

Hailey's second wedding dress by Vera Wang

Hailey and Justin hosted not one, but two celebrations. They first tied the knot in private at a civil ceremony in New York, before joining their loved ones at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina a year later. They said their vows in the Somerset Chapel, in front of an extensive A-list crowd including Ed Sheeran, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and more.

MORE: Taylor Swift wore two bridesmaid dresses to Lena Dunham's wedding – including a royal favourite

Read more HELLO! US stories here