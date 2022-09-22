Alizee Thevenet's heartbreak weeks before James Middleton wedding The bride wasn't able to celebrate with one special family member

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet tied the knot in September 2021, but there was one very special guest who couldn't attend the destination wedding.

The couple said 'I do' in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d’Azur, over two years after getting engaged. They were forced to delay their nuptials twice amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Alizee's beloved father Jean-Gabriel Thevenet sadly passed away before they exchanged vows.

The cause of Jean's death in April 2021 has not been revealed, but his absence from his daughter's wedding was likely heartbreaking as Alizee walked down the aisle at the town hall.

Retired diplomat Jean had previously given his blessing to the happy couple. At the start of their relationship, he said: "James and the Middleton family are very charming. We have a lot of admiration for the whole Middleton family – James, his sisters and his parents."

The couple exchanged vows two years after getting engaged

Following the news of their engagement in January 2019, he also told MailOnline: "My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love. James is a very charming man. I am very happy that Alizee is together with James. I know she is very happy. We keep our fingers crossed for them."

Alizee's mother Laurence and James' close family were among the intimate guest list. James's sister Princess Kate, her husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all flew out to France to celebrate alongside his sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, and their young children Arthur and Grace – and of course his parents Michael and Carole Middleton.

Alizee even borrowed her mother-in-law's wedding dress for the occasion, with photos showing the bride in her white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing.

James' family attended the couple's wedding in France

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, but it was a bittersweet occasion following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his brother-in-law Prince William's grandmother.

Marking the occasion with a throwback photo of Her Majesty's wedding with Prince Philip, James wrote on Instagram: "Today is our 1st wedding anniversary however it doesn’t seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Instead I’m sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago.

"To my darling Alizee I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime."

